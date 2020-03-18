COVID-19: ASA signs on to letter to NGA urging help for small businesses

The Automotive Service Association has joined other automotive service providers and suppliers in signing on to a letter addressed to Bill McBride, executive director of the National Governors Association, stressing the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses.

The letter urges Mr. McBride to “urge your members to take immediate action to obtain an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for their states so that suffering small businesses can have access to Small Business Administration disaster support.”

To read the NGA Economic Disaster Declaration Letter, click HERE.