COVID-19: ASA signs on to letter calling for disaster relief for small businesses, employees
From TakingTheHill.com
The Automotive Service Association has signed on to a letter to two high-ranking California lawmakers — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — requesting COVID-19 disaster relief to small businesses and their employees where the core functions of the business cannot switch to remote operation.
To read the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Request Coalition Letter, click HERE.