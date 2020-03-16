COVID-19: ASA signs on to letter calling for disaster relief for small businesses, employees

The Automotive Service Association has signed on to a letter to two high-ranking California lawmakers — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — requesting COVID-19 disaster relief to small businesses and their employees where the core functions of the business cannot switch to remote operation.

