COVID-19: ASA, others urge Congress to expand authority of current PPP program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) joined aftermarket coalition associations requesting that Congress expand the authority of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in the 4th Stimulus package coming up for consideration.

“The PPP program has been popular with automotive repairers, but with the increasing economic impact on shops by the COVIC-19 pandemic, ASA encourages Congress to expand the authority of the current PPP program,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “This request is in addition to assuring adequate funding for the current program.”

The letter urges Congress to consider: