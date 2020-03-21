COVID-19: ASA asks members to write letters favoring tax relief for small businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an effort to ensure small businesses aren’t left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Automotive Service Association is urging automotive repair and maintenance facilities to write to their members of Congress in support of a “100 percent deduction of business losses for non-remote function capable small businesses.”

CLICK HERE to send a letter

Recently, ASA signed on to a letter addressed to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) requesting immediate disaster relief for small business and their employees when the core functions of the business cannot switch to remote function.

In the letter, ASA, along with other automotive coalition members, urged the Trump Administration and Congress to consider the following:

Allow the 100% deduction of business losses for non-remote-function-capable small businesses (NRFCSB) for the 2020 tax year applicable to all business formation types (e.g., S Corporations, Sole Proprietors, Partnerships, etc.). A NRFCSB is defined as a small business according to Small Business Administration standards that requires onsite employee activity and consumer interaction in order to engage in its core functions.

If you’d like to learn more about ASA’s efforts, CLICK HERE.