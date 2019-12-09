CNET: Ford recalls 231,000 F-Series Super Duty trucks for tailgates suddenly opening

By CNET

Not only will thousands of Ford F-Series Super Duty pickups need to go back for potentially buggy daytime running lights, as a recall detailed earlier this week, but the automaker also announced a larger campaign for the truck.

Ford said on Friday that 231,664 F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty pickups are covered in a new recall for tailgates that may open unintentionally.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had already opened an investigation into this issue.

The recall covers 2017-2019 model years for the trucks, and another 29,953 of them are being recalled in America’s hat, aka Canada.

READ MORE