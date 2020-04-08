ASA Podcast (Episode 35): Coping with COVID-19 crisis — A view from the trenches!

Vinnie Lucido of CoAuto in Reno, Nevada, and his brother, Anthony, have been making a difference in their local community since they opened the shop.

Now like thousands of other service professionals, they find themselves in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Listen in as Vinnie describes how they’ve modified their business practices to cope with the realities of the COVID-19 virus.

From details on how they disinfect vehicles to changes in their business model to adapt to the new normal, they’re hoping for the best but planning for the worst.

Hear all about:

Community education to inform customers about what they’re doing to maintain their safety while having their vehicles serviced or maintained.

Details on what safety precautions COAUTO is using to observe the distancing recommendations and minimize contact with customers.

Techniques for sanitizing vehicles from keys to handles to controls.

Training staff on proper safety precautions and the use of gloves.

Using concierge services, lockboxes and other ways to minimize customer contact for everyone’s safety.

Communicating with customers in new ways to let them know you’re there to help and open for business and help them take advantage of service and maintenance opportunities. The difference a friendly voice makes.

The value of being proactive and taking advantage of government stimulus programs.

CDC-approved bleach sanitizing formula: 1/3 cup bleach to 1 gallon of water.

Info on PPP and EIDL loans for small business: https://www.autoinc.org/u-s-congressman-joins-asa-leaders-for-covid-19-media-briefing/

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 35 of the ASA Podcast series.

