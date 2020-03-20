ASA Podcast (COVID-19): Washington, D.C. stimulus packages offer help for small business 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative, fights every day for our members. This Podcast tells you how important that work is to your business.

Listen in as Bob offers insight and the very latest information on what our leaders in Washington are doing to address the growing Coronovirus Crisis threatening lives and livelihoods across the nation.

Hear all about it as Bob discusses:

What’s happening now in Washington to assist small businesses.

Details on the first two stimulus packages just passed by Congress.

What the third stimulus package will contain in financial assistance.

Bipartisan action shows cooperation and differences.

ASA’s efforts to provide input for which incentives will be most helpful.

What is an essential service and how automotive repair and maintenance facilities qualify as an essential critical infrastructure and workforce.

How ASA is urging our members and the industry to contact their state legislatures and urge adoption of an emergency declaration to allow shops to apply for emergency funds and SBA assistance.

What’s next for legislators in the coming weeks and months.

ASA website Critical information available on the

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts COVID-19 episode of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES