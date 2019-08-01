Work Faster with Smarter Wiring Diagrams

Are you tired of searching through multiple pages to find a single wiring diagram for your selected component? Never again!

The wiring diagrams in ProDemand from Mitchell 1 now feature intelligent navigation that takes you directly to the specific diagram for the component you searched for — with traces automatically highlighted! It’s faster and easier than ever to find the exact wiring diagram you need for an efficient and accurate diagnosis.

Auto repair professionals have loved Mitchell 1 wiring diagrams for generations. Now there is even more to love:

Enhanced Wiring Diagrams

ProDemand’s world class wiring diagrams just got smarter! The diagrams are integrated with 1Search Plus, the advanced search engine and interface in ProDemand, so you save diagnostic time — no more tedious hunting for a component within a diagram.

When navigating to wiring diagrams through 1Search Plus, ProDemand opens the specific diagram with the specific component the user has entered as a search term. This feature saves time, especially when navigating through a set of engine performance diagrams that can have up to 16 pages of diagrams.

Following that same navigation path through 1Search Plus, when the specific diagram is opened, the selected component will be in focus with all the associated wires already highlighted. Users can also click on other components to toggle highlighting of associated wires for each component. You no longer have to scan through the page to find the specific component. Also, with one click, you can see all wires relevant to the component, rather than clicking on each wire for a component.

When using a multi-paged diagram, the highlighting extends through all the related pages of the diagram. With this feature, once a wire is highlighted, that highlight will persist across all pages until the circuit reaches its termination point. And yes, the highlight will continue through splices and connectors. This feature is a huge timesaver, eliminating the need to match up wires when going from page to page across a set of diagrams.

When you navigate to the next or previous sequential wiring diagram, ProDemand now maintains zoom and orientation. Again, this saves you time as you don’t need to reset zoom and orientation for each page opened.

If you want to hide the non-highlighted wires, hidden wires now appear faded, but do not disappear entirely. This allows you to focus in on a component through highlighting, but not lose the big picture view of items included in the full diagram.

These enhancements make ProDemand's legendary wiring diagrams smarter than ever!