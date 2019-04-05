Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): 1997 Buick LeSabre experiences ‘no power, poor acceleration’
TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)
Vehicle: 1997 Buick LeSabre, V6-3.8L, VIN K, Automatic Transmission
Mileage: 149,996
Problem: The customer complained that the car had no power and poor acceleration primarily in the mornings when it was cold.
Details: The technician verified the low power, poor throttle response and slow acceleration during cold engine operation conditions.
- No DTCs were set – when the engine reached normal operating temperature, it ran normally.
- The catalytic converter had already been replaced and the muffler and resonator were original.
- The technician pulled the front O2 Sensor to install an exhaust back pressure gauge. Test results were good – 2.8 psi at 2000 RPM.
- Long Term Fuel Trim while cruising and during heavy acceleration was staying at +16%.
Confirmed Repair: On recommendation of the Tech-Assist consultant, the technician disconnected the Mass Air Flow (MAF) and the Long Term Fuel Trim slowly dropped to zero. He replaced the MAF sensor and the engine ran normally.