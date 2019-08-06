Takata Airbag Recall: Awareness campaign targets 41 million U.S. vehicle owners
Safeairbags.com has launched a consumer awareness campaign aimed at reaching more than 41 million vehicle owners in America who have been impacted by the Takata Airbag Recall.
The effort features actor Morgan Freeman.
According to experts, a part inside the recalled air bags can explode, causing serious injury and even death.
“1 out of 6 vehicles have been affected by the Takata Airbag Recall. Check to see if yours is one. It could save your life.”
– Morgan Freeman, actor
SEARCH BY VIN: https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls
Quick Facts: Largest automotive safety recall in U.S. history
- More than 41 million vehicles in the US have been recalled due to a defective Tataka Airbag.
- Vehicles from model years 2000 to 2018, from 34 different brands have been affected.
- A part inside the defective Takata airbags can explode, shooting sharp metal fragments at passengers inside the vehicle. This can occur no matter what causes the airbag to deploy.
- Recalled vehicles located in areas of high humidity are at even greater risk.
- 16 people in the US have died and hundreds more have reported serious injuries.
- Takata airbag recall repairs are completed at NO COST by your local dealer. Free loaner vehicles or other forms of alternate transportation are available during the repair. Some dealers can also offer FREE mobile repair at your home or office, inquire when scheduling your appointment.
