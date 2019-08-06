Takata Airbag Recall: Awareness campaign targets 41 million U.S. vehicle owners

Safeairbags.com has launched a consumer awareness campaign aimed at reaching more than 41 million vehicle owners in America who have been impacted by the Takata Airbag Recall.

The effort features actor Morgan Freeman.

According to experts, a part inside the recalled air bags can explode, causing serious injury and even death.

“1 out of 6 vehicles have been affected by the Takata Airbag Recall. Check to see if yours is one. It could save your life.” – Morgan Freeman, actor SEARCH BY VIN: https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

Quick Facts: Largest automotive safety recall in U.S. history