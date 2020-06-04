Register Now! 2nd ASA VIP Forum to Reveal Important Info!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – A month ago, ASA held Volume 1, No. 1 of its Automotive Virtual Industry Professional (VIP) Forum. During it, ASA released the results of its initial Business Survey & Stimulus surveys. The results helped us gauge how auto repair shops were faring in the wake of COVID-19.
Now, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 10, ASA will follow up, including the release of results of its second set of surveys during Volume 1, No. 2 of ASA’s VIP Forum. The free one-hour online forum is aimed at helping repair shop owners – and others – better understand how to succeed in such dire times.
Session will include:
- Ray Fisher – President & Executive Director, Automotive Service Association
- Collective Business Trends from April to end of May 2020
- Stimulus Successes – PPP and EIDL
Bob Redding – Washington, D.C. Representative, Automotive Service Association
- Recent Paycheck Protection Reform efforts including: (1) U.S. House of Representatives and HR 7010 and (2) U.S. Senate
- An update for the audience on the HEROES Act and Senate consideration of the fifth stimulus legislation.
- Additional discussion topics include: Cash for Clunkers and AV Legislation
Eric Joern – CPA and Key Business Advisor, James Hamlin & Associates (ASA Associate Member)
- Brief review of Loans (PPP and EIDL)
- Latest requirements and a guide “How to properly fill out paperwork for Loan Forgivenes
After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.
