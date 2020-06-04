Register Now! 2nd ASA VIP Forum to Reveal Important Info!

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – A month ago, ASA held Volume 1, No. 1 of its Automotive Virtual Industry Professional (VIP) Forum. During it, ASA released the results of its initial Business Survey & Stimulus surveys. The results helped us gauge how auto repair shops were faring in the wake of COVID-19.

Now, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 10, ASA will follow up, including the release of results of its second set of surveys during Volume 1, No. 2 of ASA’s VIP Forum. The free one-hour online forum is aimed at helping repair shop owners – and others – better understand how to succeed in such dire times.

Mark your calendar and REGISTER NOW.

Session will include:

Ray Fisher – President & Executive Director, Automotive Service Association

Collective Business Trends from April to end of May 2020 Stimulus Successes – PPP and EIDL

Bob Redding – Washington, D.C. Representative, Automotive Service Association Recent Paycheck Protection Reform efforts including: (1) U.S. House of Representatives and HR 7010 and (2) U.S. Senate An update for the audience on the HEROES Act and Senate consideration of the fifth stimulus legislation. Additional discussion topics include: Cash for Clunkers and AV Legislation

Eric Joern – CPA and Key Business Advisor, James Hamlin & Associates (ASA Associate Member) Brief review of Loans (PPP and EIDL) Latest requirements and a guide “How to properly fill out paperwork for Loan Forgivenes



REGISTER NOW!

After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

A large “virtual room” has been reserved because of anticipated interest.