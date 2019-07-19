Photo Gallery: Awesome Auto Facts

Fun, Interesting & Cool Auto Facts

"Did you know that the Rolls Royce HP-15 is one of the rarest cars on the planet? Wondering why? Learn that a total of 6 of these cars were made. Only one of these cars is still available in the world. And it is estimated worth is $35 million. The car had 3 cylinders and a top speed of 39 miles per hour." (SOURCE: TheFactFile.org)