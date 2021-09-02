Grow Your Shop Income … Bob Greenwood Will Show You How

From the Automotive Service Association

Did you know that aftermarket disruptions have resulted in the average shop missing between $25,000 and $30,000 net profit per bay per year? Where is it in your business?

If you want to have a better understanding of today’s automotive climate from a trained business expert who has helped other shop owners like you, then be sure to register for Bob Greenwood’s in-depth Business Development class that starts Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 28.

Students meet virtually, and each class starts at Noon Central and lasts one hour.

Who should enroll:

Independent shop owners along with up to two others from their team (service manager, service advisor, lead technician, bookkeeper or accountant, etc.).

How it works:

Interactive, live, online sessions led by Bob Greenwood, AMAM

A detailed handout is provided for each session

8 sessions, 1 hour each – participants must attend all 8 (these are not recorded).

Homework is assigned after each session as you study your own business moving forward.

What it costs:

Early-bird thru Sept. 10 – $550 – ASA Member ($600 – non-member)

Regular registration – $600 – ASA Member ($700 – non-member)

$100 for each additional participant

Tuition includes a 1-hour one-on-one with Bob Greenwood after the course

Here’s what past attendees of Greenwood’s Business Development Class had to say about the class content:

“I was really impressed with this course and Bob. The Level 1 course opened my eyes to a different thought process. I actually signed up to repeat this course with our office staff (SA’s) and our lead technician.” Schearer’s Sales & Service Inc Allentown PA “It’s easy to understand and relate and really gives me the knowledge to make the team work together.” German Auto Tech Jonoboro AR “Bob is concise and clear in teaching the principles.” Plateau Diesel Enumclaw WA “Zoom and Bob’s slides give the in-class feel. Will gain great value to apply.” Plateau Diesel Enumclaw WA “I needed this retraining. We started to get stale. Thanks, Bob.” Marks Auto Service Gillette NJ

LEARN MORE & REGISTER NOW