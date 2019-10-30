ASA Podcast (Episode 3): Growing techs through mentoring

Maryann Croce, owner of Croce’s Transmission Specialists in Norwalk, Connecticut, shares her thoughts on why you should stop worrying about the technician shortage and do something about it!

Mentoring is one answer, she says, and it’s a solution that offers many benefits.

Listen to how one shop owner is finding the talent she needs to succeed!

What’s you’ll hear:

The tech shortage is real and was created over generations

Shop owners share some responsibility for the problem

Learn to be a resource to your team and the next generation

Mentoring is a great opportunity to grow new hires

Technical schools are a great resource for new techs

Your local high school training program needs your involvement

How to excite students and parents about automotive service careers

Learn about the ripple effect of professionalism

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 3 of the ASA Podcast series.

