ASA leader uses ‘Facebook Live’ to provide update

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher has been busy.

On Wednesday, he updated ASA members and others on what he and his staff have been doing.

Fisher held his briefing on Facebook.

“There’s much to be excited about,” Fisher said, urging followers to CLICK HERE to watch.

Due to some tech difficulties, the first part of this video didn’t have sound. During this portion, Fisher acknowledged the sacrifices of those who served our country having had Memorial Day earlier in the week.

Fisher also thanked all who participated in ASA’s recent Annual Business Meeting & Conference. He also addressed the important work of ASA’s legislative office on the issues of cybersecurity, data access and state vehicle inspections.

