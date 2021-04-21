13 gift card winners announced, more to come: ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo

From the Automotive Service Association

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Daily $20 gift card winners continue to be announced from those who register for the 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo.

Today’s winner is John Vallely of McLean Auto Repair, Elgin, Illinois!

The X50 Automotive Conference & Expo will be an experience like no other! We are taking the feel of a physical conference and bringing it to you in the virtual world!

Previous gift card winners include:

Bill Coniam of 25th Street Automotive, Phoenix, Ariz.

of 25th Street Automotive, Chad Turmell of Bending Wrenches, Evergreen, Colo.

of Bending Wrenches, Evergreen, Colo. Al Oramas of Pro Auto Care, Denver, Colo.

of Pro Auto Care, Denver, Colo. Melvin Martinez of Truman College Technical Center, Chicago, Ill.

of Truman College Technical Center, Chicago, Ill. Kathryn Vanderpol of Liberty Hoepfl Garage, Houston, Texas.

of Liberty Hoepfl Garage, Houston, Texas. Robert Kenney of Wecare Auto Service, Inc., Schenectady, NY

of Wecare Auto Service, Inc., Schenectady, NY Jolene Zavala of Exclusively Imports, Whittier, Calif.

of Exclusively Imports, Whittier, Calif. Danny Hernandez of Hernandez Collision Center, Savannah, Ga.

of Hernandez Collision Center, Savannah, Ga. David Wittmayer of Hansen Enterprises Fleet Repair, LLC, Camp Verde, Ariz.

of Hansen Enterprises Fleet Repair, LLC, Camp Verde, Ariz. Andy Pollina of Legacy Auto-Tech, Grand Rapids, Mich.

of Legacy Auto-Tech, Grand Rapids, Mich. Gerardo Vasquez of B&B Auto Repair, Inc., Schaumburg, Ill.

of B&B Auto Repair, Inc., Schaumburg, Ill. Danny Guido of Tony’s Service Center, Phoenix, Ariz.

