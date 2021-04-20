11 gift card winners announced, more to come: ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo
From the Automotive Service Association
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Daily $20 gift card winners continue to be announced from those who register for the 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo.
Today’s winner is Chad Turmell of Bending Wrenches, Evergreen, Colorado!
The X50 Automotive Conference & Expo will be an experience like no other! We are taking the feel of a physical conference and bringing it to you in the virtual world!
2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo
ASA X50 Virtual Event Experience
Previous gift card winners include:
- Al Oramas of Pro Auto Care, Denver, Colo.
- Melvin Martinez of Truman College Technical Center, Chicago, Ill.
- Kathryn Vanderpol of Liberty Hoepfl Garage, Houston, Texas.
- Robert Kenney of Wecare Auto Service, Inc., Schenectady, NY
- Jolene Zavala of Exclusively Imports, Whittier, Calif.
- Danny Hernandez of Hernandez Collision Center, Savannah, Ga.
- David Wittmayer of Hansen Enterprises Fleet Repair, LLC, Camp Verde, Ariz.
- Andy Pollina of Legacy Auto-Tech, Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Gerardo Vasquez of B&B Auto Repair, Inc., Schaumburg, Ill.
- Danny Guido of Tony’s Service Center, Phoenix, Ariz.
