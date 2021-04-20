11 gift card winners announced, more to come: ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo

AutoInc.,

Giftcardwinnersballoon2From the Automotive Service Association

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Daily $20 gift card winners continue to be announced from those who register for the 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo.

Today’s winner is Chad Turmell of Bending Wrenches, Evergreen, Colorado!

The X50 Automotive Conference & Expo will be an experience like no other! We are taking the feel of a physical conference and bringing it to you in the virtual world!

X50 Log02021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo

ASA X50 Virtual Event Experience

View Agenda

Classes At A Glance

Previous gift card winners include:

  • Al Oramas of Pro Auto Care, Denver, Colo.
  • Melvin Martinez of Truman College Technical Center, Chicago, Ill.
  • Kathryn Vanderpol of Liberty Hoepfl Garage, Houston, Texas.
  • Robert Kenney of Wecare Auto Service, Inc., Schenectady, NY
  • Jolene Zavala of Exclusively Imports, Whittier, Calif.
  • Danny Hernandez of Hernandez Collision Center, Savannah, Ga.
  • David Wittmayer of Hansen Enterprises Fleet Repair, LLC, Camp Verde, Ariz.
  • Andy Pollina of Legacy Auto-Tech, Grand Rapids, Mich.
  • Gerardo Vasquez of B&B Auto Repair, Inc., Schaumburg, Ill.
  • Danny Guido of Tony’s Service Center, Phoenix, Ariz.

To register for the conference, CLICK HERE.

Not an ASA member? Join today & SAVE $50* off your membership and get the X50 Member rate at an additional $50! TOTAL SAVINGS $100!

Join Now! Use Membership Promo Code: X50NewASAMember

*In AZ, ID, IL, OR and WA, rebates will be mailed to your business following the event

