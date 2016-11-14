Steps Toward New Relationships

If you follow ASA’s press releases or Facebook page, you’re probably aware that we have made some groundbreaking announcements in the past few months. If you don’t follow these channels, let me catch you up on a few things as they relate to our shows.

In August, the board of directors decided it was time to separate CARS from NACE, making our service repair and collision learning events independent of each other. Our primary goal was to allow each event to take place when and where it needed to take place to best serve our m

Additionally, this year at AAPEX, ASA took tentative steps toward a new partnership with AAPEX that will result in at least one segment of CARS becoming part of Industry Week. It’s early in the planning stages, but we expect the agenda to look something like this:

Wednesday: SEMA

Thursday: AAPEX trade show service professional’s day

Friday: CARS begins, with an industry program of education for the entire shop that’s unavailable anywhere else in the industry, and closes on Saturday.

With regard to NACE, our collision and learning event, we were approached by several shows to merge, sell or co-locate it elsewhere. ASA staff and the board carefully weighed each opportunity and decided that the best move for the association and its members would be to merge our show with Automechanika.

Given the difficulties we experienced a couple of years ago, some of you might be surprised by this decision. But it was reached after a great deal of discussion and negotiation.

The strength of our industry relationships, the success of our shows in Detroit and Anaheim along with learning opportunities unique to our industry caused Automechanika’s management team to take notice and offer a partnership opportunity that allows ASA to continue to present an annual NACE show. The partnership also frees up our team to create even better content and spend more time on the core mission of ASA: You.

Our key partners in all of those endeavors enthusiastically supported these decisions. In some cases, they’re taking even bigger steps to support your interests through ASA. You’ve probably noted what our new relationships with The Group (Pronto/Federated), Advance/CARQUEST and NAPA Auto Parts have to offer you as a member.

What you won’t see right away, though, is the behind the scenes support their management teams – along with our long-time partner AutoZone – have done to partner with ASA to make our future education offerings better than ever. We cannot thank them enough for their vision and for what each of you do every day.

There were sleepless nights wondering if all of these plans would come together. There were seven-hour plane rides for one-hour meetings that had to be held face-to-face. And there were sad moments as some great memories were put behind us.

However, in all my time serving you, I’ve been blessed with a board and staff who are not afraid to ask questions and turn the answers into reality.